Railway freight earnings up 13.5% in September

The Railways has reported a freight revenue growth in September compared to the same month last year. An official statement said the growth was despite Covid-19 related challenges.

In September, the Railways earned ₹9,896.86 crore from freight loading which is ₹1180.57 crore higher compared to last year’s earnings for the same period (₹8716.29 crore). The freight revenue increased by 13.54 per cent, the statement said.

The Rail Ministry said that trends in freight traffic reflect the broad trends of economic turn around well.

Freight loading in September was 102.12 million tonnes, which is 13.59 million tonnes higher compared to last year’s freight loading for the same month at 88.53 million tonnes. Freight loading increased by 15.35 per cent.

In September, the total loading was 102.12 million tonnes, which includes 42.89 million tonnes of coal, 13.53 million tonnes of iron ore, 6.3 million tonnes of foodgrains, 5.34 million tonnes of fertilizers, 6.05 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker), 3.85 million tonnes of clinker, and 3.52 million tonnes of mineral oil, the statement added.