Railway jobs: Covid-19 norms drive up computer-based testing cost

The cost of conducting computer-based tests for 2.24 crore candidates who have registered for 1.4 lakh railway posts will increase due to the precautionary measures needed in the backdrop of the pandemic , a Railway official said today.

Railways now needs to maintain social distancing norms — which means only about 60-65 per cent capacity of halls can be used for seating.

Also, instead of conducting exams over three shifts every day, the Railways is conducting exams in two shifts. Anand Singh Khati, DG-HR, Railway Board, said this in a conference here Friday.

So, conducting exams requires more centres and more number of days.

Covid-19 situation makes the process of conducting CBT more challenging, said Khati. Railways started conducting CBT for the first time in 2018. The tests will be conducted over seven months.

They have asked candidates to get details only from Railway Recruitment Board sites.

For the first set of tests, for 1,663 posts of stenos and teachers, which has attracted 1.03 lakh candidates, will be held between December 15-18.

The next CBT for 35,208 posts of station masters, guards, office and commercial, for which 1.26 crore candidates have registered will be held between December 28 and March-end 2021.

The CBT for 1.03 lakh posts of track maintainers, points men, among others for which 1.15 crore candidates have registered will be tentatively held between April 2021 and June 2021, according to Khati.