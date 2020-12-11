Railway jobs: Covid-19 norms drive up computer-based testing cost

Following in Lord Rama’s footsteps
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
The cost of conducting computer-based tests for 2.24 crore candidates who have registered for 1.4 lakh railway posts will increase due to the precautionary measures needed in the backdrop of the pandemic , a Railway official said today.
Railways now needs to maintain social distancing norms — which means only about 60-65 per cent capacity of halls can be used for seating.
Also, instead of conducting exams over three shifts every day, the Railways is conducting exams in two shifts. Anand Singh Khati, DG-HR, Railway Board, said this in a conference here Friday.
So, conducting exams requires more centres and more number of days.
Covid-19 situation makes the process of conducting CBT more challenging, said Khati. Railways started conducting CBT for the first time in 2018. The tests will be conducted over seven months.
They have asked candidates to get details only from Railway Recruitment Board sites.
For the first set of tests, for 1,663 posts of stenos and teachers, which has attracted 1.03 lakh candidates, will be held between December 15-18.
The next CBT for 35,208 posts of station masters, guards, office and commercial, for which 1.26 crore candidates have registered will be held between December 28 and March-end 2021.
The CBT for 1.03 lakh posts of track maintainers, points men, among others for which 1.15 crore candidates have registered will be tentatively held between April 2021 and June 2021, according to Khati.
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
The home-rental platform will be listing in the Nasdaq on December 10, but, a ‘surge-priced’ listing is likely ...
Senior citizens looking for safe avenues can consider the one-year FD which offers 7.25%
₹1385 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1372135814001415 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
They may not be performing in restaurants, but are humming online
Every year, Delhi’s oldest burning ghat hosts thousands of gulls — in search of namkeen and respite from ...
The Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay New India Foundation Book Prize 2020 for the best non-fiction on modern India has ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...