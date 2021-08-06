‘Railways not ready to restore fare concessions’

The Indian Railways is not yet ready to restore fare concessions for most categories of passengers in view of the on-going Covid-19 pandemic and the protocols in place, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said.

“In view of the pandemic and Covid protocol, concession to all categories of passengers (except for four categories of physically challenged and 11 categories of patients and students) have been withdrawn from March 20, 2020 till further advice. At present, there is no proposal to restore the concessions,” Vaishnaw said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Indian Railways offers concessional fares to various categories of travellers including senior citizens.

Replying to a question on delay in projects, the Minister said that till the beginning of the ongoing fiscal, a total of 484 railway projects of 51,165-km length, costing about ₹7.53-lakh crore are in different stages of planning/sanction/execution. Out of this 10,638-km length had been commissioned and an expenditure of ₹2.14-lakh crore had been incurred up to March, 2021.

For 2021-22, the highest-ever budget outlay of ₹52,498 crore (Budget Estimate of ₹45,465 crore and additional allocation of ₹7,033 crore) has been provided for these works, which is 355 per cent more with respect to average annual budget outlay of 2009-14, Vaishnaw said.