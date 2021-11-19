Railways to start serving cooked meals on trains

The Railway Board has asked the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to resume providing cooked meals on trains.

Indian Railways had discontinued the service and replaced them with ready-to-eat meals last year due to Covid-19 restrictions. Ready-to-eat meals will also continue to be served to passengers.

“In view of the restoration of normal train services, requirements of travelling passengers and easing of Covid lockdown restrictions in eateries, restaurants, hotels and such other places across the country, it has been decided by the Ministry of Railways to resume the services of cooked food in trains. Service of ready-to-eat meals will also continue,” the letter to the IRCTC stated.

Earlier this month, the Railways had announced resumption of normal train services.