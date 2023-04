Rajesh Kumar Singh, IAS (1989 batch), has assumed charge as the new Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Singh replaces Anurag Jain, lAS, who has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Prior to this, Singh was serving as Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying.

