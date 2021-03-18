Rajya Sabha passes Insurance Bill

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Rajya Sabha passed the Insurance (Amendment) Bill here on Thursday. The Bill is to raise the limit of foreign investments in an Indian insurance company from the existing 49 per cent to 74 per cent. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Bill is to allow foreign ownership and control of insurance companies with safeguards.
The Opposition demanded that the Bill must be sent to the Finance Standing Committee of Parliament or to a joint select committee comprising members of both houses. The Centre rejected the proposal for a select committee and insisted that the Bill must be passed to further the reform process in the sector. The Opposition later walked out, protesting the Centre’s decision to not send the Bill to Parliamentary panel.
Sitharaman said the logic of raising more capital for insurance companies, as stated by P Chidambaram when he was Finance Minister, holds ground at present, too. Detailing the safeguard measures, she said Indian money will not go out by inviting more foreign investment. “The policy is in very much in alignment with the existing policy in other sectors that the FDI is to supplement domestic capital,” she said.
Sitharaman said laws of the land are mature, and they can control every operations in the country. She said majority of the directors will be Indians so that they will be under the watch of the law of the land. “Specified percentage of profits will be retained as general reserve. This should address the concerns of the Opposition members,” she said. She said private companies in the insurance sector can use the FDI option when they need money.
She said reservation applies to all public sector companies. She said there will be presence of public sector companies and reservation will be protected.
Earlier, Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, urged the Centre to send it for the scrutiny of a Parliamentary panel. He asked the Centre to learn from the lesson of three farm laws.
The BJP’s main speaker and former Finance Minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi, said the Bill will be firm reform step and that it will help in the expansion of the insurance sector in the country. He said India needs more insurance companies and this Bill will bring in more investment.
Congress leader Anand Sharma reminded the Centre that the BJP had opposed the increase in FDI limit in the sector when the UPA was in power. He said the sale of strategic companies would do no good for the country.
CPI MP Benoy Vishwam lamented that the Centre has decided to bring the Bill on a day when LIC employees, cutting across political differences, are on strike to protect their company. He said the Centre is on a selling spree and almost all major PSUs, even in strategic sectors, are being sold to corporates.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Seventy-five years after he started his career as a lyricist, Majrooh Sultanpuri continues to be feted for his ...
Through captivating anecdotes and in-depth research, Yashaswini Chandra brings alive an enduring bond — of ...
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...