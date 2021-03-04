Ramesh Ramadurai is chairman CII Karnataka 2021-22

Ramesh Ramadurai, Managing Director, 3M India Limited is chairman CII Karnataka and Jyothi Pradhan, CEO, Kurl-On is Vice-chairman for the year 2021-2022.

Ramadurai, prior to this was based in Shanghai, leading 3M’s Industrial Business across the region, as Director of Asia Pacific and also served as Managing Director of 3M Philippines from 2011 until 2014, based in Manila. Ramesh joined 3M in India in 1989 as part of the early start-up team. He contributed to building 3M India’s foundational businesses, specifically in the automotive and industrial segments, over the following 14 years.

Jyothi Pradhan’s, combines the twin virtues of strategy and passion to deliver success in corporate environments.