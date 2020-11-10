Ramky Enviro inaugurates 19.8 MW waste to energy plant

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited has commissioned a 19.8 MW waste-to-energy plant in Hyderabad, the biggest such plant in South India and plans to develop another plant of 28 MW at the same location.
After the plant inauguration, KT Rama Rao, Telangana Minister of Municipal Administration laid the foundation for the 28 MW plant.
M Goutham Reddy, MD and CEO of Ramky Enviro, said, “With a population of one crore, the city produces 6,000 tonnes of waste daily. The new waste-to-energy plant, set up with an investment of ₹500 crore, will help urban areas get rid of their growing waste problem while generating electricity as a by-product.”
The 19.8 MW plant consumes about 1,200 tonnes per day of (TPD) of refuse derived fuel (RDF) and the proposed 28 MW plant will use about 1,600 TPD. In addition, another 15 MW plant proposed at Dundigal, will consume another 900 TPD of RDF. With the establishment of all these plants, Hyderabad’s waste management requirements for the next 5-10 years would be fully augmented.
Rama Rao said “The waste to energy plant in Jawahar Nagar, established with our partners Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited is a significant positive step towards long term waste management plan for Hyderabad. Once the next 28 MW plant and the leachate treatment plant for Malkaram are completed, the agony of the neighbourhood residents will be over.”
He said that waste management will be decentralised also through alternative sites to be located in Sangareddy and Medak.
Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Founder of Ramky Group and a Rajya Sabha MP, said, “As one of Asia’s largest Environmental Solutions providers, we have set up the biggest waste to energy plant in South India. We are thankful to the people of Jawahar Nagar for their cooperation and support.”
Ramky set up the new facility in collaboration with Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited, Telangana Pollution Control Board and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation under as a PPP mode project.
