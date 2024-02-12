The CA Institute has a new President in Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal for the council year 2024-25. He has assumed charge as the 72nd President of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), which is world’s largest accounting body, here on Monday.

Charanjot Singh Nanda, Central Council Member, has been elected as Vice-President of ICAI.

Charanjot Singh Nanda

Agarwal, who graduated from Calcutta University, is a practicing Chartered Accountant since last 24 years.

He was elected to the 23rd, 24th and 25th Central Council of the ICAI 3 times in a row. Agarwal is also a Company Secretary and DISA from ICAI.

Currently, ICAI has about 4 lakh members and over 8 lakh students.