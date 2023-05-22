Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das expects most of the Rs 2000 bank notes will come back to the central bank. He also indicated that any decision on legality will be taken on return of the currency. On Friday RBI announced the withdrawal of the ₹2000 denomination banknotes from circulation.

“My advise is to please see it as part of the Reserve Bank’s currency management operations, that is the primary purpose we have followed. You have also raised questions about why time up to September 30 has been given. You see unless you give a particular time, unless you specify a particular time, the process will not achieve a state of finality. You have to give time so that the announcement is taken with seriousness,” Das told presspersons here.

About 89 per cent of the ₹2000 denomination banknotes were issued prior to March 2017 and are at the end of their estimated life-span of 4-5 years. The total value of these banknotes in circulation has declined from ₹6.73 lakh crore at its peak as on March 31, 2018 (37.3 per cent of notes in circulation), to ₹3.62 lakh crore, constituting only 10.8 per cent of the notes in circulation on March 31, 2023.

“We expect most of the notes to come back that is our expectation at this stage. We will see how many notes come back as we approach the 30th ... we will decide at that stage and the legal tender character, we have said that it continues. We have not said that this will happen or that will happen,” he said.

He also assured that the central bank is sensitive to Indians living abroad or who have gone on a foreign trip, elderly people visiting their children in the US or other countries for six months,and Indian youngsters with H1 visas working in the US and other places. “Whatever difficulties or whatever representations we come across, it will be our endeavour to address the difficulties of the people and to complete the entire process in a smooth manner,” he said.