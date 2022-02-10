RBI’s inflation projection for FY23 lower than anticipated: Economists

The decision by the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee to hold rates was on expected lines, but economists believe that the inflation projection may be on the lower side.

Experts termed the retail inflation projection for 2022-23 at 4.5 per cent as dovish. For 2021-23, the RBI has retained its inflation projection at 5.3 per cent.

Surprise move

“The market was broadly expecting a drawdown of ultra-accommodative monetary policy by a partial restoration of the repo-reverse repo rate corridor, with some even expecting forward guidance on further monetary policy normalisation. Instead, the RBI surprised by not only doubling down on its now familiar orthodoxy of keeping rates and stance unchanged, but also expressed a very dovish outlook for the inflation for FY23, forecasting it at 4.5 per cent,” said Aurodeep Nandi, India Economist and Vice President, Nomura.

He pointed out that this comes despite higher oil and commodity prices, growth-supporting fiscal policy, continued economic normalisation, and a distinctly hawkish Federal Reserve.

M Govinda Rao, Chief Economic Advisor, Brickwork Ratings, said the RBI’s forecast on inflation is highly dependent on normal monsoon and stability in international commodity prices, including other domestic factors such as demand and supply situation. “The expectation of inflation moving within the MPC’s upper range provides scope for the continuation of the accommodative policy stance,” he noted.

CPI-based inflation

Inflation based on consumer price index (CPI) touched a five-month high of 5.59 per cent in December, and the data for January will be released in the following days. The RBI has warned that an adverse base effect may prevent a substantial easing of food inflation in January.

Bank of Baroda in a note post the RBI policy said it believes that the CPI is likely to remain elevated at 5.5 per cent in 2021-22 and 5.5 per cent in 2022-23. “Notably, another upside risk to inflation is the possibility of a below normal monsoon. Statistically, with six successive monsoons, there could be a sub-optimal one this year. Thus, it might push food inflation further in the coming fiscal,” it said, adding that its forecast also incorporates 10 per cent increase in crude prices which will impact CPI by about 0.4-0.6 per cent.

Behind the curve?

Questions remain about high core inflation as well as global crude oil prices and whether the RBI is behind the curve. “The MPC and the RBI also seem to be drawing a lot of comfort from the CPI forecast for 2022-23 and hence, signalling they have enough space and room to continue with accommodative stance and decade low policy rates. That CPI estimates seems well below market forecasts and I believe assumes lower oil prices/or lower pass throughs,” said Arvind Chari – CIO, Quantum Advisors.

The RBI’s optimism stems from softening food inflation and prospects of a good rabi harvest. It also expects that the outlook for crude oil prices, which is uncertain by geopolitical developments, may turn more favourable this year. Further, its surveys point towards some softening in the pace of increase in selling though cost-push pressures on core inflation may continue in the near term.