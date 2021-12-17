RE players to face tough 2022 as price volatility threatens to impact returns: Study

The unabated global rally in raw material prices and transportation costs coupled with the Indian government’s decision to impose customs duty on module imports from April next year threatens to further escalate this price rally, a development that could significantly impact returns of renewable energy (RE) players in 2022, an independent study has revealed.

The study, Clean Energy Investment Trends 2021, by CEEW Centre for Energy Finance (CEEW-CEF) and International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that an increase of 20 per cent in realised module prices, from those assumed in the most competitive tariffs (₹1.99/kWh discovered in December 2020) could lower equity returns by around 45 per cent.

“Rising photovoltaic (PV) module prices, driven by higher raw material and transportation costs, could significantly lower realised returns compared to expectations. Besides supply chain factors, the government of India’s decision to levy basic customs duty (BCD) on cell and module imports starting April 2022 is likely to prompt several developers to advance their module purchases to beat the deadline, which may further increase the upward pressure on module prices,” the study said.

The study further explained that given the current inflationary pressures, realised returns can also be affected by construction and equipment costs. Modules typically comprise around 50-60 per cent of total capex and thus, variations in realised prices from those assumed can have a material impact on realised returns.

The period of analysis (July 2020-June 2021) was characterised by considerable volatility in module prices. Prices started rising in mid-2020 due to disruptions to major Chinese facilities producing polysilicon, a key intermediate product in the solar PV value chain. Prices stabilised towards the end of 2020, with bidders factoring in aggressive module pricing assumptions as India achieved record low solar tariffs in November and December.

However, prices started rising again as the global economic recovery put pressure on supply chains. Firming commodity prices, higher freight costs amid a global container shortage, and solar PV-specific supply chain limitations (polysilicon and tempered glass shortages) drove up prices over the course of Q1 2021. As a result, supply contracts agreed at $0.19/Wp (Watt peak) in December 2020 were being renegotiated to $0.23/Wp barely one quarter later.

According to a report by Mercom India, the average cost of large-scale solar projects in Q3 2021 calendar year (CY) rose 23 per cent year-on-year to about ₹4.24 crore (around $559,828/MW). On a sequential basis, the costs were up 10% from ₹3.86 crore (around $509,433)/MW).

The consulting firm attributed the price rally to an increase in freight charges for solar components. The freight charges, which have been on an upward trajectory from the time of the Covid-19 outbreak, have adversely impacted the import of solar modules to India. The shortage of containers is another issue, creating problems in importing raw materials from China.

Going ahead, the CEEW-CEF and IEA study said the government’s decision to levy BCD on cell and module imports from April is likely to prompt developers to advance their module purchases to beat the April deadline. Elevated demand could maintain upward pressure on the landed price of modules in India heading into new year. These developments could translate to higher module prices than those factored in at the time of bidding and therefore these represent downside risks to realised Equity internal rate of return (EIRR).