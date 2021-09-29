REC: Floor, forbearance price limits removed

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh has cleared the amendments to the existing Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) mechanism to align with the emerging changes and also to promote new renewable technologies.
The changes proposed in the revamped REC mechanism will be implemented by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission through a regulatory process.
As per the release, the Power Ministry had circulated a discussion paper on redesigning the Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) Mechanism for comments of stakeholders in the power sector on June 4, 2021.
Also read: Solar open access installations in India up with 628 MW added in 1H 2021: Mercom
The salient features of changes proposed in revamped REC mechanism include perpetual validity of REC, till it is sold, removal of floor and forbearance prices and CERC will monitor to ensure that there is no hoarding of RECs.
Besides this, the renewable energy generators who are eligible for REC, will be eligible for issuance of RECs for the period of power purchase agreement as per the prevailing guidelines. The existingprojects that are eligible will continue to get RECs for 25 years.
In addition, a technology multiplier can be introduced for promotion of new and high priced RE technologies, which can be allocated in various baskets specific to technologies depending on maturity. RECs can be issued to obligated entities including Discoms and open access consumers which purchase renewable energy beyond their RPO compliance notified by the Centre.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...