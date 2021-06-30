Record-high peak electricity consumption

Domestic electricity demand peaked on Wednesday to an all-time high of 1.91 lakh MW, the Ministry of Power has said.

“Today All India peak demand touched all time high of 1,91,243 MW at 12:46 PM against earlier high of 1,89,644 MW on January 31,” the Ministry said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the electricity supplied reached an all-time high of 4,303 million units yesterday, against the previous record of 4,161 million units on April 8, it added.

Power consumption had fallen during April and especially May as India underwent lockdowns while coping with the second wave of Covid-19.

Peak electricity demand had earlier been on a record-breaking trend as the Indian economy was recovering from the first wave of Covid-19 in January.