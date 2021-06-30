Economy

Record-high peak electricity consumption

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 30, 2021

Power consumption had fallen during April and especially May as India underwent lockdowns

Domestic electricity demand peaked on Wednesday to an all-time high of 1.91 lakh MW, the Ministry of Power has said.

“Today All India peak demand touched all time high of 1,91,243 MW at 12:46 PM against earlier high of 1,89,644 MW on January 31,” the Ministry said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the electricity supplied reached an all-time high of 4,303 million units yesterday, against the previous record of 4,161 million units on April 8, it added.

Power consumption had fallen during April and especially May as India underwent lockdowns while coping with the second wave of Covid-19.

Peak electricity demand had earlier been on a record-breaking trend as the Indian economy was recovering from the first wave of Covid-19 in January.

Published on June 30, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.