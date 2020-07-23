Recovery in petro products demand falters

Brand Datsun and the road ahead in India
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
The recovery of demand for petroleum products is stagnating in July after a steep rise from March-end lows induced by the Covid-19 lockdown. The demand growth stagnation can be attributed to partial lockdowns still in place across the country.
“The demand for petroleum products has stagnated in the last couple of weeks at around 90 per cent of last year’s levels, after a smart recovery from March-end lows. This could be because of continuing contraction of the services sector, particularly in urban India and lockdowns coming back in certain pockets in the South and East India. The same trend is being observed in electricity demand as well,” said Debasish Mishra, Partner at Deloitte.
Domestic crude oil production during June 2020 stood at 2.53 million tonnes, 5.99 per cent lower than June 2019 levels. Same was the case with domestic natural gas production that stood at 2,323.82 million standard cubic meters, during June 2020, 11.85 per cent lower compared with June 2019.
“Natural gas production was hit due to the closure of offshore gas wells due to lower offtake due to the Covid-19 lockdown,” an official statement said.
Reflecting the stagnation in demand growth, crude oil processed during June 2020 was at 17.54 million tonnes, down 13.62 per cent compared with June 2019. Production of petroleum products during June 2020 was 18.72 million tonnes, down 8.89 per cent compared with June 2019.
The major reason for lower crude oil processed is subdued demand due to the impact of the lockdown, the official statement said.
TABLE: Refinery production of petroleum products
Year
April
May
June
2019
20.70 million tonnes
21.95 million tonnes
20.55 million tonnes
2020
14.75 million tonnes
17.28 million tonnes
18.72 million tonnes
Production in 2020 over 2019
71.22 per cent
78.74 per cent
91.11 per cent
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Maserati starts out on its EV journey with the Ghibli. Can the new Hybrid change its fortunes?
Sonet rendering reveals it could well be worth more than 14 lines
Projections will need to be tempered during these challenging times, says its President and CEO
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
Paying tax on interest on receipt basis, rather than on accrual, can help
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...