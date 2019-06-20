Recovery of bad debt from steel companies to dip

Office buzz
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
The next round of large debt resolution in the steel sector under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is expected to see lower recovery. As of March, there were 17 stressed steel assets with a total outstanding liability of ₹62,000 crore seeking resolution.
Unlike the first wave of debt clean-up, the upcoming resolution cases shall largely be smaller assets concentrated in the long integrated, sponge iron and flat re-rolling space, said credit rating agency Crisil. Moreover, the global trade barriers will also curb exports of flat re-rollers and suppress demand for the small steel assets put on the block, it added.
The government has managed to recover ₹70,000 crore of the ₹1.7-lakh crore defaulted by 94 companies, translating into a haircut of 58 per cent for financial and operational creditors. At ₹90,000 crore, just 16 steel companies accounted for nearly half of the bad debt. Their resolution required a haircut of 47 per cent.
The balance debt of ₹80,000 crore of 78 companies in the textiles, construction and auto components sectors was resolved with a haircut of about 69 per cent, said Crisil.
The steel sector is set to see 28-30 million tonne in capacity addition. This will keep utilisation levels at 80-82 per cent till FY24. This will curb aggressive bidding during the next round of stressed assets resolution, it said.
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
At ‘Adobe for All’ you get a glimpse of the magic that happens when everyone speaks up
Are there ways to minimise the pain of people in PSU banks?
As peers, are we all equal or are there unseen dynamics at play?
The scheme has been a top-quartile performer in the ELSS category over 1, 3 and 5 years
The firm’s bonds were downgraded after it defaulted on interest payments of ₹20 crore
I have been investing in IDFC Infrastructure, L&T Emerging Businesses and L&T India Value funds via ...
The stock of Century Plyboards India gained 3.4 per cent breaking above a key immediate resistance at ₹150.
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Please Email the Editor