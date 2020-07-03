Refunds of over ₹62,000 crore issued during April-June, says I-T Department

Getting employees to think out of the box
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
The Income Tax Department on Thursday claimed that it issued refunds in more than 20.44 lakh cases, amounting to more than ₹62,361 crore, in the April-June period.
A statement issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the apex policy-making body for income tax, said that the department has issued tax refunds at a speed of 76 cases per minute from April 8 to June 30. During this period, income tax refunds amounting to ₹23,453.57 crore have been issued in 19,07,853 cases to taxpayers and corporate tax refunds amounting to ₹38,908.37 crore have been issued in 1,36,744 cases to taxpayers during this period.
The refunds have been issued completely electronically and have been directly deposited into the bank accounts of the taxpayers. Unlike a few years ago, in these refund cases, no taxpayer had to approach an officer of the department to request for release of refund. They now get the refund directly into their bank accounts, the board said.
The CBDT said that taxpayers should provide immediate response to emails of the I-T Department so that their refunds can be processed and issued right away. Such emails ask taxpayers to confirm their outstanding demand, bank account number and reconciliation of defect/mismatch prior to issue of refund. In all such cases, quick responses from the taxpayers would have enabled the I-T Department to process their refunds expeditiously.
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
Walk, run, fly will be the credo for its SUVs and tractors, says Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director
Festive hiring cheerIndia Inc expects to see a spurt in hiring of blue-collar and entry-level workers in Q3 ...
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
SWPs can help conservative investors get regular returns
Weak core earnings and higher NPA/Covid provisions would have dragged profits further, had it not been for the ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...