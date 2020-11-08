Regime change in US a shot in the arm for Chabahar port project

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Joe Biden’s triumph in the US Presidential polls and the likely easing of sanctions on Iran by the new regime, will give a big impetus to the development of India-funded Chabahar port and help resume oil supplies from the Persian Gulf nation.
“Overall, the imminent regime change is a very positive development for India and Iran, and we look forward to this change to translate into action and further softening towards Iran,” said a government official overseeing the Chabahar port project.
Chabahar port project was the “only bright spot” in India-Iran relations over the past few years, and the “momentum it got should continue”, he said.
The resumption of oil supplies will be the biggest gain for India post lifting of sanctions.
“Iranian crude is the cheapest for India. Our refineries are tailor-made to process Iranian crude,” the official said.
Located in the Sistan-Baluchistan Province on Iran’s south-eastern coast (outside Persian Gulf), Chabahar port gives India a sea-land access route to Afghanistan and Central Asia through Iran’s eastern borders. The project is considered a strategic venture for the development of regional maritime transit traffic to Afghanistan and Central Asia.
The project has been bogged down by delays due to the US sanctions.
“For Chabahar to develop further, we need certain equipment, which neither Iran nor India makes. These are basically from western countries or from South Korea and China and they are reluctant to supply,” the official said.
“How comfortable the equipment suppliers are to supply to Iran and how banks view transactions where Iran is involved are the key issues. Banks and suppliers must get comfort that the new regime will not penalise them. Chabahar port project doesn’t depend on India. India has always been keen and we have been trying,” he stated.
“The regime change is going to be good, and we were waiting for it. I would say our prayers have been answered as far as our relations with Iran are concerned,” he added.
India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL) and Iran’s Aria Banader Iranian Port & Marine Services Company (ABI) signed a deal in May 2016 to equip and operate the container and multi-purpose terminals at Shahid Beheshti – Chabahar Port Phase-I – with a capital investment of $85.21 million and annual revenue expenditure of $ 22.95 million on a 10-year lease.
The first phase of Shahid Behesthi Terminal of Chabahar has been taken over by India Ports Global from December 2018 and is operational. The civil work of entire terminal (70 ha) is over. IPGL is in possession of about 1,400 metres of berth length with 14-16 metres draft.
Since starting operations, Chabahar has handled over 15 lakh tonnes of cargo, which includes bulk, container, livestock and general cargo, using the ship’s crane. The full-fledged operation is waiting for erection of quay cranes for loading and unloading cargo.
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
But with the next barrier approaching, caution is warranted
Over the past 10 years, the fund has delivered 14.6%, outpacing Nifty Midcap 100’s 9.4%
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...