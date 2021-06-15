Relief for employers, EPFO extends time to link Aadhaar with workers’ PF accounts

Accepting the requests from employers, the Centre has relaxed the mandatory requirement of Aadhaar for filing the electronic challan-cum-return (ECR).

June 15 was the last date for employers to remit their share of provident fund of May by linking the Aadhaar cards of employees with their account.

Various groups of employers had approached the Union Labour Ministry and the Employees Provident Funds Organisation seeking time for completing the procedure. The revised date, the Ministry said, will be informed later. “Mandatory requirement of Aadhaar for filing ECR has been relaxed for the time being. Revised timelines will be intimated in due course,” an announcement in the EPFO website said.

Earlier, the EPFO had said in a message to employers that “with the coming into force of the Section 142 of the Code on Social Security, 2020, the ECR (Electronic Challan cum Return) shall be allowed to be filed only for those members, whose Aadhaar numbers are seeded and verified with the UANs (Universal Account Number), w.e.f., 01.06.2021.”

A senior government official, justifying the move, had told BusinessLine that it is better if there (seeding Aadhaar with UAN) at deposit so no hassle when withdrawing. He had also mentioned that the problem of not seeding is mainly concerned with employers and not employees.

Employers had also approached court for extension of time to fulfill the requirement.