Relief for employers, EPFO extends time to link Aadhaar with workers’ PF accounts

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Accepting the requests from employers, the Centre has relaxed the mandatory requirement of Aadhaar for filing the electronic challan-cum-return (ECR).
June 15 was the last date for employers to remit their share of provident fund of May by linking the Aadhaar cards of employees with their account.
Various groups of employers had approached the Union Labour Ministry and the Employees Provident Funds Organisation seeking time for completing the procedure. The revised date, the Ministry said, will be informed later. “Mandatory requirement of Aadhaar for filing ECR has been relaxed for the time being. Revised timelines will be intimated in due course,” an announcement in the EPFO website said.
Also read: Aadhaar seeding: Firms face issues in depositing share with EPFO
Earlier, the EPFO had said in a message to employers that “with the coming into force of the Section 142 of the Code on Social Security, 2020, the ECR (Electronic Challan cum Return) shall be allowed to be filed only for those members, whose Aadhaar numbers are seeded and verified with the UANs (Universal Account Number), w.e.f., 01.06.2021.”
A senior government official, justifying the move, had told BusinessLine that it is better if there (seeding Aadhaar with UAN) at deposit so no hassle when withdrawing. He had also mentioned that the problem of not seeding is mainly concerned with employers and not employees.
Employers had also approached court for extension of time to fulfill the requirement.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...