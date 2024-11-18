Remote Work offers immediate advantages to employees such as reduced commuting time, cost savings, and improved work-life balance, but raises long-term viability concerns, a new study by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi has revealed.

Significance of WFH

The findings of this exploratory study “Work-from-Home: Benefits and Costs” assumes significance as it comes at a time when there is a renewed focus on work from home (WFH) as Delhi grapples with its air pollution crisis. WFH is emerging as a potential mitigation strategy as the city’s air quality has plunged into hazardous levels this winter due to stubble burning, vehicular emissions and industrial activities.

However, implementing WFH requires careful planning as not all sectors or roles can transition to remote work seamlessly and the disparity in digital infrastructure across households.

Drawbacks of WFH

The CII-FMS study —though not specific to the situation in Delhi—also highlights the intangible losses that remote work may incur, particularly in the formation and sustenance of social, emotional, and human capital within organisations.

Teamwork and collective problem-solving are fundamental to organisational effectiveness, and the findings reveal that remote work may hinder communication and collaboration.

Without strong workplace cultures, organisations risk losing the dynamic capabilities necessary for sustained learning, innovation, and competitive advantage. This challenge deserves serious consideration when designing future work arrangements, according to the CII-FMS study.

Insightful study

This study covered 115 corporates and respondents representing companies operating in a variety of sectors spanning a diverse range of industries.

Prominent amongst them were technology and IT(13 percent), healthcare and pharmaceuticals (10.4 percent), manufacturing and industrial (10.4 percent), consulting and professional services (10.4 percent) and energy (8.7 percent).

In terms of turnover, nearly half of the 115 companies covered had a turnover of over ₹500 crore, while about 30.5 percent of companies had an annual turnover of ₹1 lakh to ₹10 crore. By the number of employees, 53 percenthad more than 1,000 employees and 30.4 per in the range of 1-100, the study showed.

It also revealed a profound transformation in work practices, with nearly one-third of respondents having experienced remote work in some form prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, and two-thirds continuing to embrace remote or hybrid models post-pandemic. The findings underscore the lasting impact of remote work on organisations and employees alike, highlighting both significant benefits and challenges.

Balancing Remote and Hybrid Models

The growing prevalence of remote and hybrid work has sparked widespread debate on its long-term implications for organisations and employees. This recent study underscores both the tangible benefits and potential challenges of these evolving work arrangements, providing insights into their impact on organisational culture, collaboration, and the broader socio-environmental landscape.

Hybrid Work: A Balanced Approach?

To address the concerns from remote working, many organisations are experimenting with hybrid models, where employees alternate between remote work and limited office attendance. This approach aims to combine the benefits of face-to-face interaction—essential for fostering teamwork and organisational culture—with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of remote work.

Benefits for Employees and Employers

Remote work has led to substantial cost savings and improved work-life balance. Employees reported a drastic reduction in commuting time and expenses, enabling many to live in more affordable areas. These savings have, to some extent, been reflected in adjustments to compensation structures. Additionally, the flexibility offered by remote work is particularly advantageous for parents with young children and caregivers, allowing them to balance personal and professional responsibilities more effectively.

From an organisational perspective, firms have reaped benefits such as reduced office rental costs and lower expenses related to meetings and in-office collaboration. Employees noted enhanced energy levels due to decreased commuting stress, and a moderate increase in productivity was reported. Moreover, remote work has contributed to meeting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals, with significant reductions in carbon footprints cited by respondents.

Challenges of Remote Work

Despite its advantages, remote work presents notable drawbacks. Employees reported difficulties in maintaining self-discipline and challenges stemming from the lack of dedicated, undisturbed workspaces at home. The blurred lines between personal and professional life have, for some, resulted in heightened stress levels.

Organisations have faced hurdles in communication and teamwork, with respondents indicating that remote work can hinder the development of organisational culture. Traditional supervision methods, such as attendance monitoring, have become less effective, prompting a shift toward performance-based evaluations and increased reliance on trust to ensure productivity.

Broader Implications on the Macro-Environment

The study also sheds light on the wider impact of hybrid work practices. By reducing commuting and office-related energy consumption, remote work has the potential to lower organisations’ carbon footprints, aligning with global environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. Furthermore, the ability to hire talent from geographically dispersed locations may drive more balanced regional development and alleviate pressures on urban centres.

