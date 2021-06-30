Remove restrictions on those who have taken Covishield, Covaxin: India to EU

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
India has asked EU member countries to individually consider exempting from travel restrictions those persons who have been vaccinated with Covishield and Covaxin in India, and accept the vaccination certificate issued through the CoWIN portal, said a source tracking the development.
The country has also promised reciprocal policy for recognition of the EU Digital Covid Certificate. “Upon notification of Covishield and Covaxin for inclusion in the EU Digital Covid Certificate and recognition of Indian CoWIN vaccination certificates, Indian health authorities would reciprocally exempt the concerned EU Member State for exemption from mandatory quarantine all those persons carrying EU Digital Covid Certificate,” the source told BusinessLine.
The EU is set to implement from July 1 a Digital Green Pass (Digital Covid Certificate) mechanism, primarily to revive travel in Europe, that will be proof that a person is immunised, has tested negative for Covid-19, or has received a vaccine.
India is concerned because only four vaccines have been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the Green Pass and the list excludes both Covishield, a version of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.
Officials from the EU have, however, clarified that the Green Pass is not a pre-condition for travel, and EU member states were free to accept vaccines authorised at the national level or by the World Health Organisation.
“The genuineness of the vaccination certification issued by India can be authenticated on the CoWIN portal,” the source added.
While Covishield has already been approved by the WHO for emergency use, efforts are on get a similar approval for Covaxin.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Jamshed Singh Kapoor is on the streets every day, quietly feeding Nagpur’s poor, in his battle against hunger ...
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
A journey into the remote Afar triangle of Ethiopia, a junction of three continental plates, takes you to the ...
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...