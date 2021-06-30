Remove restrictions on those who have taken Covishield, Covaxin: India to EU

India has asked EU member countries to individually consider exempting from travel restrictions those persons who have been vaccinated with Covishield and Covaxin in India, and accept the vaccination certificate issued through the CoWIN portal, said a source tracking the development.

The country has also promised reciprocal policy for recognition of the EU Digital Covid Certificate. “Upon notification of Covishield and Covaxin for inclusion in the EU Digital Covid Certificate and recognition of Indian CoWIN vaccination certificates, Indian health authorities would reciprocally exempt the concerned EU Member State for exemption from mandatory quarantine all those persons carrying EU Digital Covid Certificate,” the source told BusinessLine.

The EU is set to implement from July 1 a Digital Green Pass (Digital Covid Certificate) mechanism, primarily to revive travel in Europe, that will be proof that a person is immunised, has tested negative for Covid-19, or has received a vaccine.

India is concerned because only four vaccines have been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the Green Pass and the list excludes both Covishield, a version of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

Not a pre-condition

Officials from the EU have, however, clarified that the Green Pass is not a pre-condition for travel, and EU member states were free to accept vaccines authorised at the national level or by the World Health Organisation.

“The genuineness of the vaccination certification issued by India can be authenticated on the CoWIN portal,” the source added.

While Covishield has already been approved by the WHO for emergency use, efforts are on get a similar approval for Covaxin.