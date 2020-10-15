Renewable capacity addition falls 50% in H1 amid Q-o-Q improvements

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
As renewable energy sector is recovering from Covid impact, the new capacity addition during the September quarter has improved quarter-on-quarter basis though there was 50 per cent drop when compared with the first-half period of last fiscal.
With the addition of 1559 MW of new capacity during July-September 2020 period, total new capacity for the first half of this fiscal stood at 2152 MW when compared with 4273 MW in the year-ago period. H1 capacity of the last fiscal was one of the highest additions in a half-year period in recent years.
The solar segment remains a major contributor and added 1423 MW (includes of 722 MW of ground-mounted and 701 MW of rooftop) capacity during April-September 2020 period. Wind sector added 380 MW of new capacity to the grid, according to the data of Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).
“The onset of the pandemic and the lockdown led to delays on many projects, but installations have resumed and should continue to grow,” said Andrew Hines, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, CleanMax. The company provides renewable energy solutions to the commercial and the industrial segment. “The demand from this segment continues to be very strong,” he added.
As of September 2020, the total grid-connected installed renewable power capacity stood at 89,229 MW, of which wind power segment accounted for 38,124 MW.
Also read: Policy reforms help manufacturing sector becomes energy-efficient in last two decades: Study
The fast-growing solar segment had a cumulative installed capacity of 36,050 MW (includes both ground-mounted (32,834 MW) and 3216 MW of rooftop capacity).
The government has set a capacity addition target of 14,380 MW for this fiscal. Solar power is expected to add about 11,000 MW (9000 MW from ground-mounted projects and 2000 MW through rooftop capacity), while wind power segment is likely to bring in 3000 MW of capacity.
During September-end, Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power told Lok Sabha that 45.11 GW of capacity was under various stages of implementation and 28.43 GW capacity was under various stages of bidding.
“Tender issuance has improved from 175 MW in August to 1288 MW (through 8 projects) in September. However, auction capacity fell from 2840 MW in August to 110 MW in September. Overall, a total of 26.2 GW worth of tenders have been issued during January-September period and of which 16.4 GW was issued in the solar segment, 8.9 GW in hybrid projects 800 MW for wind, according to renewable energy consulting firm Bridge to India
Meanwhile, industry analysts point out that renewable project developers continue to face challenges and policy-related uncertainties. Possible imposition of basic customs duty has contributed to uncertainty for developers, while some hybrid projects are facing land acquisition issues.
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
From pop-up restaurants and online courses to cargo operations, global airlines and aircraft manufacturers are ...
With limited operations, both IndiGo and SpiceJet posted huge losses in June. Modifying revenue and leasing ...
Company ups revenue guidance to 2-3% growth in 2020-21 and margin guidance to 23-24% as demand environment ...
The investment strategy is close to that of value/contra or opportunities funds
Removing joint holders in mutual fund accounts/folio can be done in specific situations, but adding joint ...
I am a 53-year-old home-maker. I made lump-sum investments in some equity funds in 2018 under the growth ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...