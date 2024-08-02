The data provided by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) reflected that remarkable progress made by these two States has been largely driven by private sector developers who independently arrange funding for their projects.

The MNRE has played a pivotal role in supporting state initiatives through Central Financial Assistance (CFA), as outlined in various government schemes and programs.

Between the financial years 2014-15 and 2023-24, the MNRE has disbursed substantial funds to bolster renewable energy projects in these States.

Maharashtra received ₹1,656.15 crore, while Gujarat benefitted from ₹4,490.24 crore. However, specific data regarding the allocation of these funds to individual cities within each State is not maintained by the Ministry.

Answering the question raised by Pune Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni, Ministry added that the Ministry of Coal has identified two pieces of land in Madhya Pradesh for the establishment of Green Ammonia Plants.

These sites are located at South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) in the Johilla Area and Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) at its Pench Area, specifically in Jamunia Pathar Village, Parasea Tehsil of Chhindwara District.

The establishment of these Green Ammonia Plants marks a strategic step towards sustainable energy solutions, contributing to India’s broader goal of enhancing its green energy infrastructure.

The collaborative efforts of various ministries and the proactive participation of private sector developers underline India’s commitment to a greener, more sustainable future, say experts.