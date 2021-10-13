Renewable energy sector makes a record new addition of 5,730 MW in H1 FY22

The country continues to see positive development on the renewable energy front as the new capacity addition to the grid from the clean energy sector has not only more than doubled during the first half of this fiscal when compared with the year-ago period, it has also made a record addition for a six-month period in the history of India’s renewable energy.

During April-September 2021 period, the renewable energy sector added a capacity of 5,730 MW, which is reported to be the highest-ever half yearly addition in the sector. In the same period last year which saw disruption on account of the first Covid wave, it was 2,152 MW, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

The previous highest half yearly addition was 4,273 MW in the first half of FY20.

The second quarter of this fiscal brought 3,208 MW of new capacity while the first quarter added 2,522 MW to the grid.

The major driver

Solar remains the major driver of new capacity as the segment added 5,039 MW, of which ground-mounted solar segment added 3,702 MW, rooftop sector added 1,134 MW, while off-grid category brought in about 202 MW during H1 of this fiscal. Wind segment added 623 MW of new capacity during the period.

As of September 30, the total installed renewable capacity (including off-grid capacity) stood at 101.53 GW. Of this, the solar power segment accounts for 46.27 GW (including off-grid capacity of 1,353 MW), followed by wind power at 39.87 GW and bio power at 10.12 GW. Small hydro segment accounted for 4.81 GW.

Ambitious capacity target

The Central government has set ambitious targets for new capacity addition in the renewable energy sector. In 2015, it announced a total capacity target of 175 GW by the end of 2022. Now, it has raised the capacity target to 450 GW by 2030.

“We used to have less than a few KW installations in solar energy segment in 2010, a few companies were given projects & 1 MW each as a demonstration, it was a big project at that time. But policy framework helped the industry grow to where it is today. We are at 40GW (ground-mounted) capacity in 10 years. As a country that is a phenomenal achievement. From a tax incentive and subsidy-based sector, renewable has become a competitive energy source in a decade,” said Saibaba Vutukuri, CEO, Vikram Solar.

There is a huge demand for projects from IPPs. Huge amount has been invested through IPPs; they are capable of delivering gigawatts of projects. “We need to unleash the bidding process and we need to go to old regulatory system of decided pricing, as price discovery has already happened,” he added.