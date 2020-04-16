Renuka Ramnath takes charge as IVCA Chairperson

Economy

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 16, 2020 Published on April 16, 2020

The Indian Private Equity & Venture Capital Association (IVCA) has a new chairperson in Renuka Ramnath. She is the founder, MD and CEO of Multiples Alternate Asset Management.

Ramnath, who assumed charge on April 1, is the first woman chairperson of IVCA, which was set up in 2010. She has spent nearly three decades in financial services across banking, e-Commerce and private equity ventures, said a press release.

IVCA has also appointed Karthik Reddy, Managing Partner, Blume Ventures, as the Vice -Chairperson of the association.

