Restaurant body approaches competition panel to resolve issues with food aggregators

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
More woes for food-tech aggregators. The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has approached the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for resolving issues with the food aggregators.
“Keeping the interest of restaurants in India in mind and how they have been affected by the inherently anti-competitive practices of Zomato & Swiggy, NRAI, on 1st July 2021, have filed an information with the CCI highlighting the following practices by Zomato & Swiggy, which have an appreciable adverse effect on competition,” said the apex body of Indian restaurateurs.
The government is drafting an e-commerce policy. For the same, as a part of the e-commerce study conducted by the CCI under their advocacy measures, NRAI also sent their recommendations to the CCI and participated in various workshops conducted under the aegis of CCI highlighting multiple practices undertaken by these marketplace platforms (Swiggy & Zomato). NRAI played a leading role in highlighting the concerns of the restaurants to the CCI in the workshops.
For over a year-and-half now, NRAI has been battling against food tech aggregators like IPO-bound Zomato and Swiggy. However, these don’t seem to be fructifying.
One of their primary concerns was deep discounting, by which “aggregators forced the restaurant partners to give discounts to maintain an appropriate listing,” NRAI said. According to the body, food tech platforms have been bundling services, masking data and charging an exorbitant commission. It further has also claimed that there are no price parity agreements.
NRAI has also alleged that the aggregators provide exclusivity of listed restaurants. It has alleged that there has been a violation of platform neutrality, vertical integration and lack of transparency on platform.
NRAI has said that during the pandemic, the magnitude of anti-competitive practices of Zomato & Swiggy have increased manifold. Despite numerous discussions with them, these deep funded marketplace platforms are not interested in alleviating the restaurants’ concern. In fact, during the pandemic, due to onerous terms imposed, many of our partners had to shut shop.
Speaking on this, Anurag Katriar, President of NRAI, commented, “We have been in constant dialogue with the foodservice aggregators over last 15-18 months to resolve critical issues impacting the sector. However, despite all our efforts, we have unfortunately not been able to resolve them with the aggregators. The needle hasn’t moved much on these issues. We have therefore approached the CCI now to look into the matter and investigate them thoroughly.
He further added that “We are committed to the cause of our partners, and we will put our best efforts with the CCI to ensure that the practices of these marketplace platforms are aligned to the benefit of the entire F&B industry”.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...