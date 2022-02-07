Restructure EMIs based on power generation season, parliamentary panel tells Centre

Emphasising on the seasonal nature of power generation from renewable energy (RE) sources, the parliamentary standing committee on energy recommended to the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) to deliberate with banks on forming a mechanism under which loan EMIs are restructured based on peak and lean period generation of electricity.

“The ministry should pursue all the banks which provide funds to the renewable energy sector to restructure the loans in such a way that EMI is kept higher in the peak season of revenue generation and lower in the off-season,” the panel said in its report, placed in the Parliament last week.

The panel also suggested that MNRE should take up the matter related to highly seasonal revenue generation from RE projects with the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for necessary relaxations in the concerned regulations and guidelines.

The committee, chaired by Rajiv Ranjan, pointed out that revenue from RE projects is not uniform throughout the year due to power generation being highly seasonal. For instance, maximum power generation from wind and small hydro projects occur during monsoon.

During the panel’s discussions with MNRE officials on financial constraints faced by the RE sector, the ministry explained that the regulatory environment relating to financing and investments, which are drafted considering all sectors including RE, proves to be challenging at the time of implementation.

Projects turning NPAs

“It is evident that renewable generation is highly seasonal and a large proportion of generation occurs during a particular season and revenue generation is also not uniform during the year. However, if a project during a period of low generation does not remit its due, it will be treated as NPA according to RBI’s notification of NPA and asset categorisation,” the ministry informed the panel.

As on March 31, 2021, State-run Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) had 94 non-performing accounts (84 projects) with a total loan outstanding of ₹2,442 crore; PFC had NPAs of ₹333.46 crore and REC had NPAs of ₹40.66 crore.

“The committee observe that the peculiar realities of RE sector have not been taken into account while formulating regulatory policies relating to financing and investments, as a result, there is heightened risk of RE projects becoming NPAs in compliance of RBI’s regulations and guidelines,” it pointed out.

Lack of understanding of the risks and returns associated with financing RE projects also leads to constraints in raising finances, the panel highlighted. The committee added, it has learnt that only a few financial institutions and a limited number of banks have been providing financial assistance to the RE sector.

Guarantee fee issue

The ministry also highlighted the issue that the government charges a guarantee fee at the rate of 1.2 per cent per annum for providing guarantee on the loan outstanding from the international financial market, which increases the landed cost of loans, thereby making financing costly.

The committee opined that there is a need to facilitate and encourage government-owned sector-specific lenders like PFC, REC and IREDA through supportive policy initiatives, exemptions, concessions, etc in order to reduce the cost of funds.

“The committee, therefore recommend that the ministry should explore the possibility of exempting PFC, REC and IREDA from payment of guarantee fee for raising funds from international multilateral agencies like KfW, JICA, ADB etc. or alternatively, guarantee fee should be charged at a concessional rate like in the case of National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development,” it added.