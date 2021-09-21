Retail depositors earn negative returns; relook taxation on interest earned: SBI economists

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Retail depositors are earning negative returns on their bank deposits and hence, there is a need for reviewing taxes on interest earned, economists at the country's largest lender SBI have said.
If not for all the depositors, the taxation review should be carried out for at least the deposits made by senior citizens who depend on the interest for their daily needs, the economists led by Soumya Kanti Ghosh said in a note, which pegged the overall retail deposits in the system at ₹102 lakh crore.
At present, banks deduct tax at source at the time of crediting interest income of over ₹40,000 for all the depositors, while for senior citizens the taxes set-in if the income exceeds ₹50,000 per year. The interest rates are going down in the system which pinches a depositor as the policy focus has shifted to growth.
"Clearly, real rate of return on bank deposits has been negative for a sizeable period of time and with RBI making it abundantly clear that supporting growth is the primary goal, the low banking rate of interest is unlikely to make a north bound movement anytime soon as liquidity continues to be plentiful," the note said.
It said, the current bull run in financial markets is possibly a break from the past as households may have got into the bandwagon of self-fulfilling prophecy of a decent return on their investment.
"We thus believe, it is now the opportune time to revisit the taxation of interest on bank deposits, or at least increasing the threshold of exemption for senior citizens," the note said.
The RBI can also relook at the regulation that does not allow interest rates of banks to be determined as per age-wise demographics, it said.
Meanwhile, the note also said that banks are facing "significant margin pressures" at present because of the excess liquidity in the system.
A back-of-the-envelope estimate suggests that the core funding cost of the banking system that includes cost of deposits, negative carry on SLR (statutory liquidity ratio) and CRR (cash reserve ratio), and return on assets is currently at 6 per cent, while the reverse repo rate is at 3.35 per cent. Additionally, if we add the cost of provisions to the core funding cost, the total cost comes to around 12 per cent, it said.
It can be noted that at present, banks are lending for as low as under 7 per cent for retail loans and have been public with their preference to lend to highly-rated corporate borrowers, where the lending rates get very competitive.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...