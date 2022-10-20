Retail inflation for agricultural workers and rural labour inched towards the 8 per cent mark in September, largely due to high food prices.

Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) rose to 7.69 per cent and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) to 7.9 per cent in September 2022 compared to 6.94 per cent and 7.26 per cent, respectively in August. It was much lower at 2.89 per cent and 3.16 per cent, respectively in September 2021.

Similarly, food inflation stood at 7.47 per cent for farm workers in September 2022 as against 6.16 per cent in August this year and 0.5 per cent in September 2021. For rural labour, food inflation increased to 7.52 per cent in September from 6.21 per cent in August and 0.7 per cent in September 2021.

According to data released by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Thursday, All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers for September 2022 increased by nine points each to stand at 1,149 and 1,161 points, respectively.

“The major contribution towards the rise in general index of agricultural labourer and rural labourer came from food group to the extent of 7.12 and 6.92 points, respectively mainly due to increase in prices of rice, wheat-atta, bajra, jowar, ragi, pulses, milk, ghee, salt, onion, chillies dry, sugar, vegetables and fruits, gur,” said the statement.

Amongst States, the maximum increase in the CPI- AL and CPI- RL was registered by Haryana (14 points each) mainly due to rise in the prices of wheat-atta, milk, onion, chillies dry, vegetables and fruits, firewood. The maximum decrease in the CPI- AL and CPI- RL was experienced by Assam (2 and 1 point respectively) mainly due to fall in the prices of meat goat, chillies green, pan-leaf, vegetables and fruits, firewood.