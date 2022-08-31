Retail inflation for industrial workers eases marginally to 5.78 per cent in July

Retail inflation for industrial workers eased further in July to 5.78 per cent compared to 6.16 per cent in June this year. It was marginally lower at 5.26 per cent in July 2021.

According to data released by the Ministry of Labour, food inflation also eased marginally to 5.96 per cent in July 2022, as against 6.73 per cent in June and 4.91 per cent in July 2021.

“All-India Consumer Price Index- Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) for July 2022 increased by 0.7 points and stood at 129.9,” the Ministry said on Wednesday.

The one-month percentage change was a 0.54 per cent increase with respect to the previous month compared to an increase of 0.9 per cent recorded between corresponding months a year ago, it further said.

The maximum upward pressure in the current index came from the housing group contributing 0.37 percentage points to the total change.

“At the item level, cooking gas, electricity domestic, potatos, onions, gourds, mango, banana, chillies dry, cooked meals, wheat, wheat atta, arhar dal and tur dal, are responsible for the rise in index,” it further said.

However, this increase was largely checked by tomato, poultry chicken, soyabean oil, sunflower oil, mustard oil, palm oil, rice, apple, lemon, radish, garlic and drum stick, putting downward pressure on the index.