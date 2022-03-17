Retail inflation increases for rural workers in February

The retail inflation for agricultural labourers showed no change in February, but increased by one point for rural workers.

The CPI for farm workers is 1,095 and 1,106 for rural workers, according to the data released by the Labour Bureau on Friday. The rise was contributed mainly by clothing, bedding and footwear group.

TN tops the list

The bureau said 14 States recorded an increase of 1 to 10 points and five States showed a decrease of 4 to 9 points in the case of agriculture workers. In Tamil Nadu, it did not record any change. “Tamil Nadu, with 1,292 points, topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 874 points stood at the bottom,” the statement said.

In the case of rural labourers, 13 States recorded an increase in the CPI of 1 to 9 points and six States recorded a decrease of 2 to 10 points. In six other States it remained steady. According to the release, Tamil Nadu with 1,278 points topped the index table again and Himachal Pradesh with 922 points stood at the bottom, again.

Kerala recorded maximum fall

Rajasthan recorded the maximum rise in the CPI for farm workers with an increase of 10 points. In the segment of rural workers, West Bengal showed an increase of nine points mainly due to the rise in prices of rice, wheat, bajra, maize, fish fresh and chilies. Kerala recorded the maximum fall in both categories (9 and 10 points respectively) mainly due to fall in the prices of rice, fish fresh, onion, vegetables and fruits, etc.

Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RI stood at 5.59 per cent and 5.94 per cent in Februarycompared to 5.49 per cent and 5.74 per cent respectively in January and 2.67 per cent and 2.76 per cent in February 2021. “Similarly, food inflation stood at 4.48 per cent and 4.45 per cent in February compared to 4.15 per cent and 4.33 per cent respectively in January and 1.55 per cent and 1.85 per cent respectively during February 2021,” the release said.