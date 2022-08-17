Retailers reported sales growth of 18% in July compared to pre-pandemic levels

Retailers witnessed 18 per cent sales growth in July compared to pre-pandemic levels despite inflationary pressures with expectations of a strong festival season in the coming months. This was higher than growth levels seen in June 2022 at 13 per cent compared to June 2019.

Categories, such as sports goods, footwear, apparel, and furniture and furnishing led this growth, according to the latest survey by the Retailers Association of India (RAI).

Sales growth

While retailers in the eastern region reported sales growth of 25 per cent in July 2022 compared to July, 2019, sales were up 21 per cent in the Southern region compared to the pre-pandemic levels. Retailers in northern and western regions clocked sales growth of 16 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, in July 2021 compared to July 2019.

Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI), said, “Retail businesses across the country are looking good as healthy growth in sales over pre-pandemic level continues. Considering this trend, retailers expect a good festive season, which could bring cheer to businesses.” He added that key categories, such as footwear and apparel are showing traction.

The industry body said sales across categories witnessed a steady increase.

Categories Per cent Sports goods 32% Footwear 23% Furniture and furnishing 23% Apparel and clothing 22% Consumer durables and electronics 17% Quick-service restaurant 17% Food and grocery 11% Jewellery 15% Beauty and cosmetics 3%