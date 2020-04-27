Retailers will need to devise strategies in line with shift in consumer behaviour: EY

Increased focus on health and well-being, higher demand for value brands, and accelerated adoption of online buying are some of the key consumer trends that are likely to upend the retail industry in the post Covid-19 world, as per a report by EY.

As consumers postpone their discretionary spends, segments such as personal care, food and beverage as well as home care is expected to see a faster recovery compared to furniture, electronics and appliances in the near term, according to the report titled Moving towards a resilient retail sector post Covid-19.

However, brand loyalty for products across sectors is expected to diminish as consumers will downgrade and opt for cheaper or private label brands, the report added.

“Consumer behaviour (how they consume, shop, live, use technology, work and move) will shift across three horizons, the ‘now’, ‘next’ and ‘beyond’ phases. In the ‘now’ phase, consumers are stockpiling essential goods and there is significant surge in e-commerce and digital payments, while kirana stores continue to host smaller crowds, in both urban and rural areas. In the ‘next’ phase, daily life will resume, but health and economic concerns will reduce consumer confidence,” the report added.

On one hand, dwindling revenues will make it critical for retail to optimise costs, conserve cash and maintain enough margin buffer for survival in the medium-to-long term, while on the other, businesses will need to “repurpose their supply chain” to the current dynamic environment amidst supply constraints, the report stated.

Retailers will need to focus on strengthening engagement with their employees, who are the frontline staff, effective customer retention and deal with the heightened level of regulatory scrutiny at local, State and Central government levels.

Pinakiranjan Mishra, Partner and National Leader, Consumer Products and Retail, EY India said: “The Covid-19 crisis will have a long-term impact on consumer behaviour and retailers will need to devise transformation strategies for the ‘now’, ‘next’ and ‘beyond’ phase to better match this new reality. Three possible trends that will emerge after this pandemic; there will be increased focus on health and well-being, higher demand for value brands, and accelerated adoption of online. Keeping these trends and behavioural changes in mind, retailers will need to re-evaluate the store portfolio, invest in service, experience, and omni-channel to serve new consumers, look at newer payment methods and most importantly, manage their costs through operational improvement measures.

“This pandemic should serve as a reminder to retailers to quickly build a flexible and agile business and operational model to take care of disruptions in the future. This will mean a significant focus on converting to a digital enterprise. Thus, it is the time for retail players to get control of the current crisis and invest in the build-out of a more resilient organisation,” Mishra added.