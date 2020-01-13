Revenue Department identifies 931 GST fraud cases through data analytics

Revenue Department has identified 931 cases of fraudulent GST refund claims through data analytics.

It has now tasked the GST Data Analytics wing to scrutinise all past and pending refund claims filed all over the country for inverted duty structure. Refunds of over Rs. 28,000 crore said to have been filed by over 27,000 taxpayers so far on account of inverted duty structure in the current year.

Such identified taxpayers who have purchased goods from tax evading non-filers would face verification and scrutiny as necessary, sources added.

This is being weekly reviewed and monitored by the Union Revenue Secretary, Dr Ajay Bhushan Pandey, official sources added.

To curb Input Tax Credit (ITC) frauds, data analytics is to be done on all refunds since 2017, keeping an eye on the modus operandi of unscrupulous refund claimants or fly-by-night/shell business entities for availment of fake ITC.

GST formations have booked 6641 cases involving 7164 entities till November last year and have so far recovered around Rs.1057 crore.

The maximum numbers of such cases for ITC frauds have been booked in Kolkata zone followed by Delhi, Jaipur and Punchkula(Haryana).

A recently detected fraud by central tax authorities in Delhi, involving GST refund for inverted duty structure, was deliberated at the 2ndNational Conference on GST last week.

Sources said that investigators in Delhi have busted through data analytics a significant fraudc ase, where fraudsters created a network of over 500 entities comprising of fake billers, intermediary dealers, distributors and bogus manufacturers of hawai chappals for availing and encashing fake ITC credits.

The bogus “manufacturers” created in Uttarakhand were making supplies to other fictitious entities & retailers in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The raw materials for the chappals, known as EVA compound, are chargeable to 18 per cent duty whereas chappals are chargeable to GST of 5 per cent. Resultantly, the law allows the manufacturers to claim refunds of the inverted duty structure, in cash.

GST investigators found an ongoing parallel investigation in Uttarakhand to be connected and took swift action in preventing refund claims of Rs. 27.5 crore. Through meticulous cyber-planning, fraudsters had created over Rs. 600 crores of ‘fake credit’, which they would have continued to encash had it not been busted. The main accused in this case was arrested in December and continues to be in judicial remand.

Another important case was that of IGST fraud from Surat in which preliminary investigations revealed that 19 firms fraudulent claimed Input Tax Credit to the tune of 55 crore against the fake invoices received by these firms valued at Rs. 679 crore. In this case during the search at the premises of two kingpin firms Satyam Impex and AatifFashion, it was revealed that 17 other firms were registered with GST by misusing the identity/documents of daily wagers, casual workers, etc.

Data analytics showed that the above said 19 firms issued invoices valued at Rs. 461 crore involving IGST of Rs. 39 crore for exports and invoices valued at Rs. 196 crore involving GST to the tune of Rs. 12 crore for domestic supply.

Perpetrators of this fraud later confessed that they used to receive fake invoices from fake firms without receipt of goods and have availed fraudulent ITC to claim refund of IGST. They used to purchase cheaper quality textile items from market for export and used the said high value invoices for claiming IGST refund.