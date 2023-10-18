The Union Cabinet on Wednesday is likely to consider a proposal to raise Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 4 per cent to its serving employees and pensioners. Once decided by the Centre, State governments are also expected to take decsion on similar line.

DA is meant for serving employees and while DR is given to pensioners, who joined service on or before December 31, 2003.

According to sources, once decided, the hike in DA and DR will be made effective from July 1 and effective rate of DA and DR would then be 46 per cent. This means employees and pensioners will get arrears for three months with the salary and pension for September which is expected to be credited in the account by November 1.

DA and DR are calculated based on changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Industrial Worker (IW) which is prepared by the Labour Ministry. Every year, DA and DR are revised twice and made effective from January and July, respectively.

The last revision also resulted in a 4 per cent increase in DA and DR, which benefitted about 47.58 lakh Central Governments employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners. At that time, it was announced that the combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be ₹12,815.60 crore per annum.

This revision is done in accordance with the accepted formula which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.