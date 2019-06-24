Budget expectations: Reviving growth, the key challenge

Disha Medical raises ₹28 crore
Disha Medical Services, which runs eye care services in rural areas under the brand name Drishti, has raised ...
The first and the foremost challenge for the new Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as she gets ready to present her first Budget on July 5, will be to bring the economy back on track. A slowdown in growth rate, rising inflation, low investment and consumption and questions over job creation are major hurdles the economy is currently facing.
It is widely expected that the Finance Minister will continue with the provisions of the Interim Budget with a few changes. Some expenditure on account of expansion of the PM Kisan and pension schemes (for farmers and traders) will increase as these have been approved by the Cabinet and allocation has to be made in this Budget. Also, allocation for these will fulfil the key poll promises made in the BJP.
But the big question is will Sitharaman tweak the income tax slab to provide more money in the hands of the people? Since demand is low and people have less disposable income on hand, a change in slab will not only change this situation but also result in prompting industry to raise production.
The expectation is that Sitharaman might raise the personal income tax exemption limit to ₹3 lakh from ₹2.5 lakh which will help nearly 7 crore tax payers. There are arguments for and against this. Though the higher exemption limit will cost the exchequer dear, it will on the other hand put more money in the hands of people which means more expenditure and in turn bring more money back to the Government kitty by way of indirect taxation.
Also read: Budget expectations: Farm distress, financial sector woes need special focus
It may be interesting to note that then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his first Budget hadraised the personal income-tax exemption limit by ₹50,000, that is from ₹2 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh in the case of individual taxpayers, below the age of 60 years. Exemption limit was raised from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh in the case of senior citizens. Also, investment limit under Section 80C of the Income-tax Act was raised from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh. Deduction limit on account of interest on loan in respect of self-occupied house property was raised from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹2 lakh. All these brought more money into the system and in turn helped improved demand.
The full Budget might set a new target for direct taxes comprising personal income tax and corporate tax. The Government revised the direct tax collection target to ₹12 lakh crore for 2018-19, from ₹11.50 lakh crore earlier but the actual collection was just ₹11.37 lakh crore. This means, if the Government sticks to the Budget Estimate for 2019-20, it will require a growth rate of about 20 per cent (exclusive of STT). It may not be realistic which means the estimate needs to be revised and there could be new number for direct tax collections in the full Budget.
There is also pressure on the Finance Minister to lower the corporate tax for remaining one per cent of the assessees i.e. big companies. Such a move will definitely encourage investment. There is also demand for reviewing the long-term capital gain tax (LTCG) and dividend distribution tax (DDT) which are unlikley to be taken up.
Disha Medical Services, which runs eye care services in rural areas under the brand name Drishti, has raised ...
Facebook has invested $25 million (₹173 crore) in Bengaluru-based social commerce start-up Meesho, marking ...
zBliss’ technology connects medical devices in intensive care units
Antariksh builds an IoT-based solution for each stakeholder in the ecosystem
India INX Global Access can help producers hedge themselves in global markets
...as the US Federal Reserve opens the door for rate cuts in the future
Will the NBFCs return to their green pastures? We back-track to the genesis of the liquidity issue ailing the ...
..from increasing consumers’ disposable income to increasing foreign investment
Thanks to Gully Boy, the Hindi heartland may have woken up to the raw energy of rap only now. Down south, a ...
It’s the 33rd anniversary of Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ goal, and therefore the perfect occasion for a ...
“What’s all this shiny stuff?” Bins asks. It looks like bubble wrap made of shiny mirror-plastic. “It’s from ...
The daughter of Babur and author of Humayun-nama not only wrote history as a woman but lived it, too
IHCL is on a regeneration exercise. Will it regain its standing as the crown jewel in the Tata group ...
Who will roar at Cannes? As we near the Cannes Lions creativity festival dates (June 17 to 21), Leo Burnett ...
Emerging out of a cloud of distrust and scandals, influencer marketing is entering a golden age
How a timeless Indian Institution has evolved
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...
The residents of Palace Orchard Cooperative Housing Society in Undri area of Pune shell out ₹35- 40 lakh per ...
Hopping on to a truck carrying consumer durables from Sriperumbudur to Bhiwandi, N Madhavan discovers how GST, ...