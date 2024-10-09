The Kerala Corrugated Box Manufacturing Association (KeCBMA) has announced 15 per cent rise corrugated box prices due to surging raw material costs.

The price of kraft paper, the primary material used in manufacturing these boxes, has risen by ₹3,000 per tonne in just 30 days.

Currently, the raw materials used to produce kraft paper are primarily imported from the US and the UK. However, rising transportation costs have significantly driven up the overall cost of these imported materials, the association said in a press release.

KeCBMA President Rajeev G and Secretary Sathyan Malayath said the sharp rise in kraft paper prices has left manufacturers with no choice but to raise the prices of corrugated boxes. Kraft paper, a durable type of paper known for its high tear resistance, is vital for producing the outer layers of corrugated boxes.

A combination of escalating transportation expenses and the unavailability of kraft paper in the local market also played a major role in the price hike for corrugated boxes. The price increase is expected to affect a range of industries that rely heavily on packaging, potentially leading to a rise in overall product costs

Corrugated boxes, commonly referred to as cardboard boxes, are widely used in packaging and shipping across various industries. They are made up of multiple layers of paperboard, with a fluted or wavy middle layer sandwiched between two flat layers.

This design gives corrugated boxes their characteristic strength, making them ideal for protecting and transporting goods. The durability, cushioning, and lightweight nature of corrugated boxes make them indispensable for businesses, especially in retail, e-commerce, and logistics.