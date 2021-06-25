RLDA invites bids for lease of 16 sites

Building equity using the integrity screen
Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has called for bids for leasing out as many as 16 land parcels across India.
The Authority is aiming at revenue generation of approximately ₹1,904 crores through monetisation of these land parcels.
“These land parcels are strategically located in important cities across India and hold tremendous potential for residential and commercial development. RLDA will lease out these land parcels to prospective developers who will be mandated to develop these sites in line with local bye-laws,” Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman, RLDA said in a release.
Prominent amongst these 16 sites currently offered for bidding are Lucknow Railway Station Redevelopment, Ramgarh Tal Colony (Gorakhpur), Land parcel at Gomti Nagar (Lucknow), Land parcel near Moula Ali Flyover (Secunderabad), Boulevard Road Colony (Delhi) and land at Salt Golah (Howrah).
“Due to their marketability and exclusive locations, they are eminently suitable for commercial and residential development,’’ RLDA said.
RLDA is targeting revenue generation of ₹2,000 crore for the Indian Railways in 2021-22, up from ₹352 crore in the previous year, the release said.
