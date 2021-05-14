Economy

Railway Union calls on Minister to prioritise railwaymen’s vaccination

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 14, 2021

Almost 2,000 railwaymen – mostly on duty – have laid their lives

Indian Railways’ Union – All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) — has approached the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to take up the issue of vaccinating all railway officials of 18-44 years at the political level with Chief Ministers of various States to provide sufficient vaccine to the Railway staff and their families, who are posted across the country (in jurisdiction of various States).

“There are 30 lakh railway employees with their family members in the 18-44 years age group, that have to be vaccinated. Railway officials worried as almost 2,000 railwaymen – mostly on duty – have laid their lives,” Shiva Gopal Mishra, General Secretary, told BusinessLine.

Mishra added that Odisha has declared all railway employees as frontline workers; while Rajasthan has prioritised frontline workers of railways (like loco pilot, etc) for vaccination.

India opened the window for vaccinating 18-44 years from May 1, which resulted in a sharp increase in demand. This prompted several States including Odisha, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, to float global tender for procuring vaccines.

Published on May 14, 2021

