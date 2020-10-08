Roads Ministry enhances fund allocation for developing roads in NE India

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has increased the allocation of funds for expenditure under Special Accelerated Road Development Programme in North Eastern Areas (SARDP-NE) related works during the current financial year.

“Under the revised allocation, almost double the amount originally allocated, has been allowed. Against the earlier ₹390 crore expenditure envisaged to be incurred from the National Investment Fund during 2020-2021, ₹760 crore has been set aside for the same period. Of this, ₹300 crore is specifically marked for the Arunachal Pradesh package,” an official statement said.

The Centre has undertaken a large-scale road development programme under SARDP-NE Scheme in the North East Region. Under SARDP-NE (Phase –A and Arunachal Pradesh), 6,418 km (5,998 km actual design length) has already been identified for development at an estimated investment of about ₹30,450 crore, out of which 3,356 km has been completed and 1,961 km is under construction.

Additionally, the allocations to National Highways in NE Region under 10 per cent mandatory Pool Fund has been on an increase in the last five years. According the statement, ₹4,520 crore was allocated for 2016-2017, ₹5,265 crore for 2017-2018, ₹6,210 crore for 2018-2019, ₹6,070 crore was allocated for 2019-2020, and ₹6,780 crore has been allocated for 2020-2021 under the said Fund, the statement added.