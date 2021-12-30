Robust tax mop-up, under-spending set to bring fiscal deficit down to 6.6%: India Ratings Report

Despite an additional expenditure of ₹3.73-lakh crore announced earlier this month, the government is set to undershoot the fiscal deficit target by 20 bps at 6.6 per cent on the back of overall robust revenue collections and under-spending by many ministries, according to a report.

Rising revenue will take care of the additional expenditure planned, it added.

The India Ratings report came a day after the Reserve Bank, in its second financial stability report for the current fiscal, said the government would miss the 6.8 per cent budgeted fiscal deficit target for the current year and most analysts also feel the same. The RBI did not offer a number as to by how much the target will be missed.

In the report on Thursday, the rating agency said higher tax and non-tax revenue collections this fiscal are expected to more than offset the likely shortfall in disinvestment revenue, leading to the fiscal deficit printing at 6.6 per cent of GDP, 20 bps lower than budgeted.

Government finances show that tax collections so far have hugely benefited from both growth and inflation. While GDP growth is benefiting from a low base effect, higher inflation (GDP deflater) has led to the economy logging in higher nominal growth, which in turn is helping higher tax mop-up.

GDP deflater growth in Q1FY22 was the highest at 9.7 per cent and in Q2 was second highest at 8.4 per cent. As a result, nominal GDP growth printed at 31.7 per cent in Q1 and 17.5 per cent in Q2, the report said.

Tax collection

The agency estimated gross tax revenue collection to be at ₹5.9 lakh crore this fiscal — higher than the budgeted figure. Of the total tax mop, corporate tax will be 28.4 per cent, income tax 16.3 per cent, GST 14.7 per cent, customs duty 14.2 per cent, excise duty at 2.4 per cent and others 3.9 per cent.

Accordingly, the share of direct tax in the expected additional gross tax collection will be 44.7 per cent and indirect tax will be 55.3 per cent. On the whole, the share of direct taxes in gross tax revenue is expected to rise to 48.9 per cent in FY22 from 45.8 per cent in FY21, as per the report.

Other revenue

The agency expects non-tax revenue mop-up to be higher than the budgeted in FY22 as well. Non-tax revenue is forecast to reach ₹3.1-lakh crore this fiscal against the budgeted ₹2.4 lakh crore in FY21.

Non-tax revenue collections already crossed ₹2.1-lakh crore till October, clipping at 78 per cent year-on-year. This is already 85.1 per cent of the budgeted amount.

However, capital receipts are lagging and, despite growing 20.3 per cent year-on-year till October, were only 10.5 per cent of the budgeted amount.

Amid all this, the only disappointment is the divestment target at ₹1.75-lakh crore and, if the first seven months of the fiscal is an indication, the target will be missed by a wide margin again as only ₹9,364 crore or 5.4 per cent, could be realised so far.

Repayment to remain high

On the expenditure front, the government has brought in two supplementary demands for grants — one for ₹23,675 crore and another for ₹2,99,243 crore. This will lead to total expenditure commitments of ₹38.1-lakh crore in FY22 — of this, revenue expenditure is ₹31.8 lakh crore and capital expenditure will be ₹6.2 lakh crore.

Though the size of gross government borrowing has proceeded at a pace that suggests that budget estimates will be adhered to, repayment obligations of the government indicate a significant uptrend going forward, implying that gross borrowing is likely to remain elevated notwithstanding fiscal consolidation, the RBI said in its report on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the government sought parliamentary nod for ₹3.73-lakh crore of additional spending, including ₹62,000 crore infusion into the company that holds residual assets and liabilities of Air India after its privatisation and an additional ₹2,628 crore towards loans and advances to Air India for recoupment of advance from the contingency fund.

The India Ratings report said its estimates suggest that the final revenue expenditure will be ₹2.8-lakh crore higher than the budgeted numbers and is only ₹21,600 crore more than the proposed FY22 revenue expenditure despite low expenditure by a few ministries/departments.

Of the 101 demands for grants for various Ministries, seven have spent under 20 per cent of their budgeted amount till October; 21 have spent 20-40 per cent. The total budget (revenue and capital) of these 28 ministries in FY22 is ₹5.5-lakh crore while the combined expenditure in the first seven months was only ₹87,450 crore.