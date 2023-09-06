The popular export benefit scheme – Remission of Duty and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) – is likely to be extended to the chemicals, pharmaceuticals and steel sectors beyond September 30 for at least six months, sources have said.

But the Finance Ministry is unlikely to bring SEZ/EOU exports and Advance Authorisation scheme exports under the ambit of the scheme despite representations from the Commerce Department.

“As exports have been declining this fiscal across sectors, there is a need for extending all possible assistance to exporters. Also, the amount of remission would be relatively low as exports are low. So, the benefits can be extended to chemicals, steel and pharmaceuticals for another six months at least,” a person tracking the matter told businessline.

The RoDTEP scheme refunds exporters the embedded duties/taxes that are not rebated under other schemes. These include VAT on fuel used in transportation, mandi tax and duty on electricity used during manufacturing.

When the RoDTEP scheme was announced in January 2021, as a replacement for the WTO-incompatible MEIS scheme, it covered 8,731 items from most export sectors with the exception of organic and inorganic chemicals, pharmaceuticals and iron & steel (which covered most engineering items.)

Later the government decided to extend the benefits also to the three excluded sectors, but just from December 2022 till September 30 2023.

“The idea is to offer RoDTEP benefits to the iron & steel, chemicals and pharmaceuticals sectors on a piece-meal basis based on funds availability,” the source said.

Exports from SEZ/EOU and Advance Authorisation exports, that the Commerce Department had been pushing for coverage under the scheme, is, however, likely to be kept out.

“The Finance Ministry is not too keen to take on new sectors for coverage under the RoDTEP scheme as it does not want to increase its financial burden. But the Commerce Department is doing its bit to convince,” the official said.

India’s exports, during April-July 2023, posted a 14.5 per cent fall to $ 136.22 billion.

