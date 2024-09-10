The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on Tuesday announced the appointment of RS Sharma as the Non-Executive Chairperson of ONDC. In his career in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), he has held many key positions, including Director General and Mission Director of UIDAI, Chairman of TRAI, and CEO of the National Health Authority. His has also been a member of the ONDC Advisory Council and the ONDC Technology & Strategy Review Council.

“His association with ONDC has been integral since its inception, Dr. Sharma closely advised the initial working groups, guiding ONDC’s transformation from a small pilot project into a national mission. His mentorship has been invaluable throughout ONDC’s journey, contributing significantly to its growth and success,” an official statement said.

“As the Chairperson of ONDC, Dr. Sharma’s leadership will be instrumental in driving the organisation through its next phase of innovation and expansion. His deep understanding of implementation and ecosystem development in Digital Public Infrastructure will be a cornerstone as ONDC continues to advance its mission and objectives,” the statement added.