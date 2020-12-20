RSS-backed BMS calls for regularising contract workers, hiking I-T limit to ₹10 lakh

Apple Watch now keeps an eye on your cardio fitness
Everybody knows it. But everybody conveniently takes their eye off the ball. If you’re not active enough, ...
RSS-affiliated trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has submitted more than 50 suggestions to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the upcoming Budget. These include the demands to regularise all contractual workers who have completed five years in an establishment, enhancing income tax limit to ₹10 lakh and to stop disinvestment in sectors such as Defence, Railways, shipping and oil.
Hailing the role of MGNREGA in poverty alleviation, the trade union demanded more support to the scheme and asked for an urban edition of it. It demanded that the EPS pension be raised to ₹5,000 per month along with VDA and five per cent increment per annum. The ESI should be “progressively extended” to new sectors like scheme workers etc and in unorganised sector, Government subsidy is required.
Many non-essential and semi-essential sectors such as cinemas, travel and tourism, handloom, sports, transport, hotels, automobiles and export-oriented sectors, have not started to work fully. The Government has to initiate a pandemic unemployment allowance scheme for those who are in need, BMS leaders B Surendran and Binay Kumar Sinha said in a letter to Sitharaman.
The union asked the Centre to formulate protection measures including equal pay for equal work, minimum wages, financial support etc. especially in PSUs and Government-run departments. “Today majority of the jobs are becoming temporary. So, the requirement of five-year service for gratuity needs to be reduced to one year,” the letter added.
The Sangh-led trade union demanded that a legislation should be brought for various welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat, and Shrama Yogi Mandhan Yojana, and the budgetary support for such schemes should be enhanced. It urged the Centre to fix Minimum Support Price/Fair Price, which includes cost of production and at least 50 per cent of production cost, to cardamom, coffee, tea, and rubber. “Check uncontrolled imports of cardamom, tea, and rubber. Increase import duties on these products. Allot a special fund for the plantation workers welfare. Formulate a revival plan for sick and closed tea gardens,” the letter added.
It also asked the Centre to regularise the entire contract/outsourced/off-role/casual workers and fixed term employees who completed at least five years. “It needs to be done in a phased manner. Here age and qualification relaxations if needed should be given.”
On PSU disvestment, the union said: “Establish a mutual consultation mechanism before taking policy decisions on critical items like privatisation, corporatisation, and strategic sale and disinvestment of PSUs. It will be better to consult with concerned stakeholders, particularly with BMS and other CTUs. Important sectors like Defence, Railways, shipping and oil sector should be kept away from disinvestment.”
Everybody knows it. But everybody conveniently takes their eye off the ball. If you’re not active enough, ...
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
The bellwether indices are at new peaks; weakness can emerge at higher levels. Stay watchful
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
An admirer bumps into Eric Hobsbawm. Or wishes she had
An ode to frogs and the role they play as environment markers gets the top award at a science film festival
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...