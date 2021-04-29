Rules eased for ad hoc, cargoflights’ arrival, departure

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has decided to allow foreign ad hoc and pure non-scheduled all cargo services to operate for two months or till further orders, whichever is earlier, to/from any airport in India where Customs/immigration facilities are available.
The permission will facilitate international flights, including international carriers, arriving in India carrying various materials, including oxygen-related, as the country is facing severe shortage of medical oxygen and other resources due to Covid-19.
As per an order of December 31, 2020, issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the operations of foreign ad hoc and pure non-scheduled freighter charger service flights have been restricted to six airports - Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai.
A letter by MoCA (a copy of which is available with BusinessLine) said that flights include charters and passengers to cargo flights, carrying medical supplies like raw materials, components and other materials required for domestic industry to handle Covid-19 situations.
The letter said that these operations will be subject to compliance of applicable safety regulations for carriage of such cargo. The DGCA may ensure that due priority is accorded in granting clearance of such flights, the letter said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...