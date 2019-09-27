Rules for renewing business licenses, permits to be eased

In a move which could significantly improve ease of doing business, the government has proposed to make the periodicity of renewal of all licenses and permits granted by various ministries to not less than five years.

“The Cabinet note on national policy for ease of doing business approved by the Commerce and Industry Minister, which aims to do away with the need to renew most licenses and permits, also suggests that any renewal should be continued only after obtaining approval of the Cabinet Secretary,” a government official told BusinessLine.

Explaining how it will work out at the policy level, the official said that all Ministries will be asked to list out the licenses/registration granted by it to businesses and eliminate the requirement of renewal of most.

In cases, where a particular Ministry is of the view that in order to meet the regulatory needs it was important for licenses in a certain sector to be renewed, it has to objectively justify the need for renewal.

“Even in cases where a renewal is justified, the periodicity of renewal should not be less than five years to reduce the burden on businesses,” the official added.

The national policy on ease of doing business, being steered by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), aims to move India closer to reaching the goal of being among the top 50 countries in the global ease of doing business ranking carried out by the World Bank every year. India ranked 77 out of 190 countries last year, climbing up 23 places.

The Cabinet note has now been forwarded for inter-ministerial consultations and will be sent to the Cabinet for approval once the process was over and the views of other Ministries incorporated.

The need to renew registrations, clearances, no objection certifications and licences impose a heavy burden on businesses and elimination of the requirement could help in reducing time and cost of compliance, according to the DPIIT.

The DPIIT has already included this recommendation in the State reforms proposed by it and States and Union Territories have already been advised to eliminate the requirement of renewal of registration under the ‘Shops and Establishment Act’, the official said.