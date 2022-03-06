Russia-Ukraine conflict could lead to further increase in paint prices: Berger

Continued geo-political tensions, especially the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and expected hit in crude prices, will impact crude-linked raw material costs and may force the company to increase prices, says Abhijit Roy, Managing Director and CEO, Berger Paints India Ltd.

Crude linked commodities account for 35-40 per cent of Berger’s expenses.

The company had effected a price increase, in line with other players, in October to December period - the full effect of which will have a visible impact on Q4 numbers.

“Raw material price volatility is expected at least into Q1 of FY24 (April to June). It could extend further, we do not know. But if crude volatility remains, then there could be another round of price hikes even at the cost of demand. How much of a hit it will cause cannot be predicted at the moment,” he told BusinessLine.

According to an ICICI Securities report, consumer offtake has “remained soft” in January – February months because of price hikes (up 22 per cent year-to-date), exam season, and election in some markets. Trade inventory is also “largely back to normal levels”, after dealers brought down stocks (post-November price hikes).

Dealers, meanwhile, are anticipating a price rise in April again as inflationary trends continue to persist. Wood finish prices have already been increased by 8 per cent by paint companies, effective March 1.

Berger has already hiked prices of industrial coatings by 7-8 per cent during the ongoing Jan – March quarter and has indicated further hikes – to the tune of another 7 - 8 per cent – in Q1 of FY23.

“Normally, you hike prices at the end of a contract period. And considering the inflationary trends in raw materials, we would be taking another round of price hikes in industrial coatings in March-April 22, with the full effect coming in during April – June period of 2022,” Roy said.

“Urban demand has grown faster than upcountry in Q3 and continues to hold firm at the moment. However, there will be a high base effect impact on Q4 numbers, “ he said.

In the upcountry areas, especially in the northern belt, Berger has witnessed a bit of a slowdown, whereas in the west and the south, the demand has relatively held up.

Push for Premium

Berger, the country’s second largest paint-maker, expects its premium and high margin offerings across verticals covering paint and adjacency like water-proofing solutions to drive growth and margin expansion.

The segments have been among the focus ones for them for some years now.

The Kolkata-based company had over the last four-to-six quarters increased ad spends across the segments – which include roping in brand ambassadors across premium paints and waterproofing segment.

Decorative paints account for around 80 per cent of Berger’s portfolio.

According to Roy, the Centre’s infrastructure push should see good off-take of the adjacency and protective coatings segment. And in the next two-to-three years time, the new vertical of waterproofing and construction chemicals should be at par, in terms of percentage contribution to top-line, with industry average.

Markets are anticipating a strong revival in water-proofing market in Q1 and Q2 of next fiscal – a segment badly hit by lockdowns in FY21 - 22.

“Waterproofing and premium offerings are expected to gain traction over the next two to three years and rise to around 7-8 per cent of our topline, in line with larger players. As of now, the segment contribution is in low single digits,” Roy added.