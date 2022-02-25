hamburger

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Govt sets up help desk to address traders’ concerns

BL New Delhi Bureau | February 25 | Updated on: Feb 25, 2022
Traders’ can also send their issues directly over email, or the toll-free telephone number

The Department of Commerce and DGFT will monitor the issues raised by exporters and importers

The Department of Commerce has set up a help desk to address the issues faced by importers as well as exporters due to the ongoing standoff between Russia and Ukraine.

According to a notice issued by the Department of Commerce, exporters and importers can submit details of their issues on the website of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and key-in the type of support that is required. Traders’ can also send their issues directly over email, or the toll-free telephone number.

The Department and DGFT will monitor the issues raised by the traders and provide suitable resolutions related to international trade.

Published on February 25, 2022

