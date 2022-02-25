Russia-Ukraine crisis: Govt sets up help desk to address traders’ concerns

The Department of Commerce and DGFT will monitor the issues raised by exporters and importers
The Department of Commerce has set up a help desk to address the issues faced by importers as well as exporters due to the ongoing standoff between Russia and Ukraine.
According to a notice issued by the Department of Commerce, exporters and importers can submit details of their issues on the website of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and key-in the type of support that is required. Traders’ can also send their issues directly over email, or the toll-free telephone number.
The Department and DGFT will monitor the issues raised by the traders and provide suitable resolutions related to international trade.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.