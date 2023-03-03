To speed up enrolment in skilling programmes in the textile sector under the government’s flagship skilling scheme `Samarth’, the Textiles Ministry has invited proposals for empanelment of partners to implement training programmes from the textile industry, including various associations.

“Around 1.5 lakh persons have been trained under the Samarth scheme (launched in 2020) so far, of which 86 per cent are women. More than 70 per cent placement has taken place in the organised sector,” Textiles Secretary Rachna Shah said at a media briefing on Friday.

The Textile Ministry is aiming to skill around 2 lakh workers and the empanelment of more partners for implementation of training is expected to help meet the target.

The portal for submission of application is open till March 14 and the details can be accessed online.

Export target

The Secretary pointed out that the government had set an ambitious target of $100 billion in exports and $250 billion in domestic market by 2030 and skilled manpower would help in reaching the goal.

Samarth is a demand driven and placement-oriented umbrella skilling programme of the Ministry of Textiles and the implementation period of the scheme is up to March 2024.

The scheme aims to incentivise and supplement the efforts of the industry in creating jobs in the organised textile and related sectors, covering the entire value chain of textiles, excluding spinning and weaving. The training programme and course curriculum have been rationalised keeping in view the technological and market demand of the domestic and international economies,” according to an official statement.

In addition to the entry level skilling, a special provision for upskilling/ re-skilling programme has also been operationalised under the scheme to improve productivity of the existing workers in apparel & garmenting segments. Samarth also caters to the upskilling/ re-skilling requirement of traditional textile sector such as handloom, handicraft, silk and jute.