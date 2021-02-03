Sanjaya Bhatnagar takes charge as head of IOC’s Gujarat Refinery

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) announced the appointment of Sanjaya Bhatnagar as the Executive Director and Refinery Head of public sector refiner’s Gujarat Refinery near Vadodara in Gujarat.

Bhatnagar assumed the charge on February 1, 2021. He succeeds Sudhir Kumar, who superannuated from the service on January 31, 2021.

Bhatnagar’s previous assignment was Executive Director (Technical) at Gujarat Refinery, which has the nameplate capacity of 13.7 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

“Bhatnagar has taken charge at a crucial time when Gujarat Refinery is gearing up for the next phase of growth to become a major PetChem hub through the Petrochemical & Lube integration project,” an official statement from the company said.

The project is believed to enhance the petrochemical and specialty product integration index of Gujarat Refinery to 20.7 per cent on incremental throughput and also enhance the refinery capacity from 13.7 MTPA to 18 MTPA, making it the largest refinery amongst IOCL refineries.

A graduate in chemical engineering from Aligarh Muslim University and an MBA from IndianOil Institute of Petroleum Management and University of Ljubljana, Slovenia, Bhatnagar brings with him 34 years of experience in refining and petrochemicals operations. His expertise includes Refinery Operations, Technical Services, Project Management and Commissioning.

He was earlier Executive Director of IndianOil’s Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex (PRPC) and has also held charge of Managing Director, Indian Synthetic Rubber (P) ltd, which is a joint venture of Indian Oil and TSRC Corporation, Taiwan.